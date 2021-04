BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday afternoon, PennDOT officials confirmed a multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo Township, Perry County.

Routes 11 and 15 are shut down in both directions between Route 34 and Bucks Valley Road.

According to PennDOT’s traffic management center, three medical helicopters have been requested.

This is ongoing coverage. abc27 will continue to update it as details are provided.