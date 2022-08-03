LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon.

Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m.

West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when their vehicle caught fire. When the cherry-picker bucket came down it also caught wires and pulled them down as well.

PPL has temporarily shut down power for the entire area to assist firefighters.

Courtesy Mike Mika







The fire is believed to have started when a generator gas tank exploded, possibly due to the heat or how hot the generator was.

According to PPL, power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.