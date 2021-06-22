911 phone outages across the Midstate, here’s who is effected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly half a dozen 911 and non-emergency phone lines are down across the Midstate early Tuesday morning. In the case of an emergency, calls made to 911 will be directed to the nearest operational dispatch center.

York County Dispatchers say non-emergency calls should be made to 717-854-5571.

As of Tuesday, June 22 at 3:30 a.m., five dispatch centers remain offline:

Cumberland County – 911 call services down, text 911 remains operable

– 911 call services down, text 911 remains operable Adams County – 911 services down

– 911 services down Franklin County – 911 Services down

– 911 Services down Dauphin County – 911 services down

– 911 services down Perry County – 911 services down

– 911 services down York dispatch – Fully operational

– Fully operational Lebanon County – Fully operational

– Fully operational Lancaster County – Fully operational

Adams County Director of Emergency Services, Warren Bladen tells abc27 News Daybreak the outages are likely caused by an issue with the regional phone company.

There is no time table on when normal services will be restored.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.