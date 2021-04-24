Multiple fire crews on scene at Mechanicsburg fire

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, multiple fire engines responded to the 200 block of St. James Court in Mechanicsburg for reports of a house fire.

Photos show multiple fire crews dousing the flames Saturday around 2:30 p.m. A pair of fire fighters atop a ladder can be seen hosing the roof of the structure.

It is not yet clear if there building was occupied or if there were injuries related to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.