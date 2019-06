Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) - One lane is closed to traffic on I-81 South in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County, because of a crash.

According to state police, the two-vehicle crash happened near exit 77, around 8:10 a.m.

No word on injuries.

Update: All lanes are open.