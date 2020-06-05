Municipalities make temporary changes to allow for more outdoor dining

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ten counties moved to the yellow phase of reopening Friday, including Lancaster, and 16 counties outside of the Midstate moved to green. That means all of Pennsylvania is out of the red phase.

Now, municipalities are making changes to allow more room for restaurants offering outdoor seating.

Mechanicsburg is closing Railroad Avenue from Main Street to Strawberry Alley from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. so restaurants can set up extra tables.

There won’t be any wait staff, and people are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing.

In Harrisburg, certain city streets will be closed each Saturday for the month of June to allow people to stay six feet apart while enjoying a bite to eat outside.

In Carlisle, local businesses have been staying connected through social media and working together on what protective and sanitation equipment can best serve their communities.

Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine stresses it’s up to everyone to play their part to make sure this virus stays under control and we continue moving in the right direction.

“I think that people need to stay alert, people need to stay vigilant, that COVID-19 is still here,” Levine said.

Meanwhile, PA Chamber President Gene Barr wants lawmakers to pass temporary liability protection.

“So that they have some temporary protection, safe harbor from excessive litigation. Don’t put barriers or hurdles in the face of small businesses that are literally struggling to survive,” Barr said.

Also on Friday, the Governor is expected to announce more counties moving to the green phase.

In the green phase, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity.