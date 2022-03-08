SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A warehouse project in Dauphin County has been struck down again as the battle has gone on for over two years.

Swatara Township Commissioners denied the Mushroom Hill Project because developers would not give key details about the warehouse, including its operating hours.

Last year, Dauphin County Judge John Cherry reversed the decision, saying developers did give enough information. But now, Commonwealth Court has reversed the judge’s ruling, saying the township had the right to reject the project.