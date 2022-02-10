‘Mystery illness’ reported in Upper Dauphin Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Dauphin Elementary school says students are getting sick, and no one is exactly sure what is causing it.

The school closed on Thursday, Feb. 10, after several students and staff fell ill Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The district says it tested the water, air, and food. The tests turned up with nothing. Now, the district has asked the Pennsylvania Department of Health to conduct more tests.

Maggi Barton, Deputy Press Secretary of the Upper Dauphin School District, released a statement saying:

The Department of Health is responding to reports of illness at Upper Dauphin Area Elementary and Middle Schools and is working to identify the source of the illness. The Department of Health has not received any other reports of similar illness in Dauphin County.

Some parents, who have taken their kids to the doctor, think it could be a very contagious stomach bug.

