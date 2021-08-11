National Disc Golf Day: Where to play disc golf in Central Pa.

A disc golf basket at the Boulder Woods Disc Golf Course

(WHTM) — August 7 is National Disc Golf Day. The holiday celebrates the sport of tossing small, heavy frisbees into disc golf baskets.

Here are 35 disc golf courses around the Midstate where you can test your disc-throwing skills this weekend:

Chambersburg Courses:

Rhodes Grove Disc Golf Course

A nine-hole course in Chambersburg with a few hills and woods by the Rhodes Grove Camp and Conference Center.

Wilson College

Located right on campus in Chambersburg, Wilson hosts a nine-hole course with the first tee located right by the library.

Lancaster Courses:

D. F. Buchmiller Park Disc Golf Course

Located in Lancaster, this 18-hole course is located right next to D.F Buchmiller County Park off of Route 222/272.

Mini Disc Golf Course at Mushroom Manor

If you want to work on your short game, this 18-hole mini-golf course in Lancaster is fit for you. Baskets are smaller along with all sorts of mini-golf-like challenges throughout.

Hobson Park Mini Disc Golf Course

In Lancaster, it is known as the world’s first 18-hole public mini disc golf course. Make sure your frisbees are less than 4.5 inches in diameter so that they can properly fit in the baskets.

Manor Township Disc Golf Course

A short nine holes in Lancaster that borders a grassy park. A map is suggested.

Overlook Community Park

A full 18 holes in Lancaster with varying lengths in an open field.

Herr Park Disc Golf Course

A true variety test in Lancaster over 18 holes.

Lebanon Courses:

South Hills Park

Lebanon’s South Hills Park has 36 holes technically. Each hole has two baskets, a yellow for shorter games and red for longer. Give them both a try!

Lenni Lenape Park

Lenni Lenape Park in Lebanon is a course that starts out easy before it meanders its way into the woods in the middle of the 18. Don’t stress, as the course opens up again towards the end.

Mt. Lebanon Camp Meeting

A short nine-hole course in Lebanon, but just because it’s short doesn’t mean it’s easy. The woods along with a creek provide some difficulty.

Lewisberry Courses:

Red Land High School Disc Golf Course

Also in Lewisberry, this course spans 18 holes around the campus of Red Land High School.

Pinchot State Park

This Lewisberry location has two courses. Boulder Woods has tight fairways while Quaker’s Challenge has more challenging greens. Both courses are 18 holes.

Mechanicsburg Courses:

Adventure Park Disc Golf Course

Mechanicsburg’s Adventure Park features nine longer holes with different three different tees to start from.

Monroe Township PA Disc Golf Course

A practice six-hole course in Joe Carr Park in Mechanicsburg. Great view of all the sports fields.

Soldiers and Sailors Mini Disc Golf Course

A mini nine-hole course in Mechanicsburg, make sure you break out the smaller discs. Two tees for each hole that surrounds the football stadium.

Messiah Lifeways Disc Golf Course

A short nine-hole course in Mechanicsburg that’s located next to a retirement facility along Route 15.

Bethany Village

A nine-hole practice course in Mechanicsburg. Very short with a mix of open and treed holes.

Simpson Park Disc Golf Course

A pitch and putt course of nine-holes in Mechanicsburg. Make sure to keep an eye out for pedestrians.

Shippensburg Courses:

Papa Jack’s Disc Golf Course

Inside Shippensburg Township Park, Papa Jack’s features nine holes that are mostly short but offer a variety of difficulty.

New Hopewell Disc Golf Course

This course in Shippensburg has a little bit of everything over 18 holes.

Other Courses:

Beaver Creek Mini Disc Golf Course

While mini is in the name, these 18 holes in Strasburg sit on the largest known and most challenging mini disc golf course. Sitting right in Amish country, there’s farmland, ponds, and streams throughout.

Codorus State Park

Located in Hanover, Codorus State Park has a red, blue, and purple course. All are 18 holes.

Coyote Hills

Carlisle’s Coyote Hills has 18 challenging holes that’ll test your accuracy and maybe even your patience too.

Creekside Disc Golf Course

As the name implies, this 18-hole course sits by Ridley Park in Camp Hill alongside the creek. Plenty of other sports options available as well.

East Hanover Township Community park

Grantville features this 18-hole course with some beautiful hills and woods.

Elizabethtown College

On-campus at E-town, this 18-hole course sprawls all over campus, so make sure you have a map handy!

Hickory Heights

An 18-hole course in Spring Grove that sits on the back nine of a regular golf course.

Hotel Hershey

Chocolatetown has a short nine-hole course that’s well maintained and takes you through a short journey around Hershey.

Laserdome Mini Disc Golf Course

If you’re in the Manheim area but are looking for something a little calmer than laser tag, the Laserdome has an 18-hole mini-course just outside.

Little Chiques Park

An open and flat nine-holes in Mount Joy. Surrounded by Little Chiques Creek.

Samuel S. Lewis State Park

A park in York with a great view of the river in a diverse nine-hole course.

Spring Meadows Disc Golf Course

The nine-hole course in Boiling Springs is nice and wide open, with holes that are all uniquely their own.

Willow Mill Park

A nine-hole course in Silver Spring that sits next to the water. Nice wide open and easy holes that surround the park.