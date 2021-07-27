National Night Out in the Midstate: When and where to head out

(WHTM) — National Night Out is an annual nationwide tradition that has been going on for decades. Communities and police gather in neighborhoods to come together to build better relationships. The event takes place on the first Tuesday, August 3, and is celebrated in a variety of ways. Get the who what where when for your neighborhood below!

Derry Township

From 6 to 8 p.m. folks in Derry Township can gather on the 1st block of West Caracas Avenue to meet officers and neighbors along with other community organizations!

Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is celebrating their night out from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Camp Curtin Academy Football Field at 2900 N 6th Street. Police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel, and over 50 community partners will be on hand with free Rita’s Italian ice, farm show milkshakes, food, drinks, games, giveaways, and much more. There will also be live music and a full fireworks display to cap off the night.

Lancaster

Manheim Township Police will be at the Driving Range on Overlook Golf Course from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event will have music from Bailey Run along with games, food, drinks, and a cornhole tournament with plenty of prizes.

Lititz

The Lititz Borough Police Department and Fire Department are partnering with the Tree House Playground on 300 W Orange Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Bounce houses, the Bull Guys, free food, a dunk tank are just some of the activities that will be available at Lititz Endless Summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item and/or a personal hygiene item to donate.

Strasburg/West Lampeter

The Strasburg and West Lampeter Police Departments are joining together at the Lampeter Fairgrounds from 6 to 9 p.m. Food, drinks, giveaways, prizes, and much more are available to those who attend this free event.

Swatara

The Swatara Township Police Department is hosting their National Night Out at Vanatta Park behind the 7-11 on Derry Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Other emergency response members and community organizations will be there to share in free food, games, and activities.

York

York City Police and York City Fire will be traveling to block parties all across York from 5 to 8 p.m. These locations will have food, music, entertainment, and more. If you would like to register a location, contact jmarrero@yorkcity.org with coordinator info, site location, time, and estimated attendance.