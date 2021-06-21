National Night Out is back this August in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police departments in the region are gearing up for National Night Out after 2020’s event was canceled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swatara Township Police will host their event at Vanatta Park, located just off Derry Street. The event will have plenty of family-friendly activities, and organizers say they are looking forward to face-to-face interaction with children and adults.

Meanwhile, between now and then, police will continue other outreach efforts to connect with the public.

“We do coffee with a cop every month, which is a great way to interact with the community at a local office and we take feedback from community members about things that need to be addressed in their neighborhoods,” Lt. Tom Stauffer, Swatara Township Police Department said.

National Night Out is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. Officials with the Harrisburg Police Department say they expect their event will be the biggest and most attended to date.