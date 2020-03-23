1  of  17
National Puppy Day celebrated March 23

Social distancing may be a little more bearable with a puppy. Today is National Puppy Day, so if you already have one, enjoy some play and cuddle time.

If not, you may want to consider fostering or adopting a puppy to help struggling animal shelters.

It’s tough times for shelters in the face of the coronavirus. Some may be struggling to keep operations going, and have had to cancel adoption events. Some might even have to close down permanently, leading to euthanizations.

Fostering could make a big difference.

