National Safe Boating Week kicks off on the Schuylkill River

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday begins National Safe Boating Week and the Fish and Boat Commission kicked it off at a new public boat access along the Schuylkill River in Berks County.

As boaters hit the water, officials want to remind everyone to take a basic boating safety course, never boat under the influence, wear a life jacket and make sure it’s the right size. All boats are required to have one for each person.

“Nearly 80% of all boating deaths in Pennsylvania happen to boaters who aren’t wearing a life jacket,” PFBC Bureau of Boating Director Laurel Anders said. “It’s such a simple thing to wear a life jacket.

All children 12 and under must wear a life jacket at all times on boats under 20 feet in length including canoes and kayaks.