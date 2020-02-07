National Wear Red Day celebrated in the Midstate

On the first Friday of every February, which is designated as American Heart Month, the nation comes together for a common goal to eradicate heart disease and stroke.

National Wear Red Day is a time to bring awareness to cardiovascular disease, the number one health threat for women.

Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Go Red For Women encourages awareness of the issue of women and heart disease, and also action to save more lives. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart-healthy life.

Events will be held all over the Midstate Friday, Feb. 7 to help raise money for the American Heart Association.

Join the movement and help raise awareness of women’s heart health. For more information visit goredforwomen.org.