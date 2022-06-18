JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A strong storm that tore through Juniata and Perry counties Thursday night caused plenty of damage to trees and power lines in that area. But, the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that the damage was not caused by a tornado.

According to the weather service, the damage in Juniata County was caused by damaging straight-line winds from a downburst between 8:20 p.m. and 8:22 p.m. The winds were estimated to be 100 to 110 miles per hour, which are comparable to a high-end EF1 Tornado.

The public information statement said that the strongest of these winds occurred at the Centre Lutheran Church where the roof of the church was peeled off, and a metal cross on top of the church steeple was destroyed.



Photo from Michael Brulo

The damage in Perry County came from the same storm. Sporadic tree damage occurred in the area of Gull Hill Road and near Little Buffalo State Park around 8:40 p.m.

The fallen trees in this area suggested that another downburst occurred, with winds around 70 to 80 miles per hour.

No injuries have been reported because of this storm.