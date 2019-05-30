National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Perry County on Wednesday

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck Losh Run in Perry County on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down near the intersection of Route 849 and Narrows Road around 8:15 p.m. It traveled east for nearly 5 miles, and then lifting just before the Juniata River near Route 322.

The NWS says hundreds of trees were toppled, including one which fell on a pickup truck. Other tree limbs fell onto rooftops, but little property damage was observed.

The tornado had a maximum wind speed of 105 miles per hour, and a width of 300 yards.