FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents in Franklin County are being notified of low-flying military aircraft for the next two weeks.

The Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD advised residents in the Letterkenny, Pennsylvania and Berkeley Springs, West Virginia area are advised that nighttime flights are scheduled to take place in the vicinity of those communities from March 14 – March 30, 2022.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In an effort to lessen the disturbance of these missions, officials have instructed pilots to fly the lowest altitude portion of their flights prior to midnight, when possible.

Residents are reminded there is a multitude of factors that could shift the scheduling and execution of these flights, which are always conducted in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration and Navy regulations.

“NAS Patuxent River appreciates the public’s understanding and will continue to take precautions to lessen the impact of flight operations on the community.”

For more information call 1-866-819-9028.