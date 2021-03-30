Near miss: Falling tree almost damages Gettysburg monument

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A monument on the Gettysburg battlefield narrowly escaped damage when a tree fell on Tuesday.

Around 3:40 in the afternoon, the tree trunk broke apart about 10 feet off the ground. It landed just inches away from one side of the monument, and just short of a parked car.

The monument on Culp’s Hill honors Union General George Sears Greene, whose 1400 man brigade held off over 4700 attacking Confederates on the night of July second to third, 1863.

Officials at the National Park Service tell us the fallen tree was an ash, and most likely was killed by emerald ash borers. There are hundreds of ash trees in the park; most, if not all, have been destroyed by the invasive insect.