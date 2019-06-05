Nearly 300 seized, used state vehicles to go on auction

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania will auction more than 300 used vehicles either seized by police or no longer used by state agencies at an auction next week.

Tuesday's auction at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville will offer Suzuki and Kawasaki motorcycles along with a variety of pickup trucks, SUVs, sedans, utility trucks, and police interceptors from various manufacturers.

Vehicles seized by police will include a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, 2013 Ford Focus, 2011 Toyota Camry, 2008 Dodge Sprinter, and 2006 Lexus IS 300.

Pre-registration is encouraged and is Friday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. Vehicles can be viewed at the same time.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of a money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check made payable to "Manheim Keystone PA."