CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating the theft of nearly $4,500 from a lottery machine.

The Chambersburg Police Department says on Jan. 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the Sunoco on Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg that $4,489 was stolen from a lottery machine.

The pictured suspects were seen using the machine prior to the theft.





Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department and speak to Officer Lupian at (717) 264-4131 extension 2479 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.