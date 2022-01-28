Nearly 500 bridges in Midstate rated in poor condition; PennDOT says drivers are safe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 3,300 bridges in Pennsylvania are also rated by PennDOT as being in poor condition.

About 10 percent of state bridges are in poor condition in the Midstate, in line with statewide numbers.

There are 291 state bridges and another 186 local bridges in poor condition.

“That doesn’t mean that they’re unsafe. Basically, it means that one or more of their major components are in need of repair,” said Dave Thompson, PennDOT District 8 community relations coordinator.

Thompson says they’re required to inspect state bridges at least once every two years, sometimes more often.

“If we see something that is of concern, we will take action. Again. It might be to weight restrict the bridge, or it might, you know, you know, if needed maybe we would close a bridge,” Thompson said.

Thompson wants to reassure drivers that they will close bridges if they can’t hold at least three tons.

“I think Pennsylvanians in light of this shocking development that occurred today and can remain should (have) a certain level of confidence that the bridges they are driving over are in fact safe,” Thompson said.

Of course, not all bridges are state-owned. Dauphin County, for instance, has 24 listed in poor condition.

A spokesperson says all county-owned bridges are expected to be repaired to good standing by this year, completing years-long maintenance through its bridge bundling program.

Municipalities can apply for funding from the federal infrastructure bill. And PennDOT is thankful for its chunk too.

“We’re pleased and thankful for every bit of help we get from the feds. But again, we’ve been playing catch up for so long that we have a long road to go,” Thompson said.

And a long road to go because Thompson says there’s still a big gap in funding.

Penndot has an $8 billion dollar deficit.