DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A raging mountain fire broke out in Jackson Township, Dauphin County Thursday night.

The flames broke out just before 9 p.m. on Dietrich Rd. Fire officials say the flames cover about 18 acres.

Nearly two-dozen units were called in from Dauphin, Perry and Lebanon Counties. Susquehanna Township responded with a tanker and manpower and DCNR Forestry was called for backhoe assistance.

