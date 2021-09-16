Need a car seat checked? Head to one of the Midstate check events this week

MIDSTATE (WHTM) — National Child Passenger Safety Week (CPSW) begins Sunday, Sept. 19, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 25. PennDOT marks it as a week to encourage drivers to take advantage of safety seat check resources across the Midstate. Luckily for Midstate Pennsylvanians, there are seat check events in local counties.

Car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by up to 71% for infants and 59% for toddlers, according to PennDOT. However, PennDOT also notes that 46% of car seats and booster seats are installed or used incorrectly. Checkups are designed to teach the proper installation and use of safety seats.

Car seat check events in Midstate:

AAA Central Penn in Lancaster County — Sept. 19 @ 9:00 a.m.

Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster County — Sept. 20 @ 2:00 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse in Lancaster County — Sept. 25 @ 11:00 a.m.

To see other car seat check events across the Commonwealth, visit the Traffic Injury Prevention Projects website by clicking here.

“Parents and caregivers are encouraged to educate themselves and seek out assistance to properly install child passenger safety seats,” Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the PSP, said. “Keeping our youngest passengers safe should be a priority for everyone.”

As a reminder, Pennsylvania’s seat belt law requires all individuals younger than 18 to wear a seat belt; all children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat; and all children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved safety seat.

“The best way to protect your child is to place them in the right car seat for their age and size and to correctly secure it in the back seat of the vehicle,” Angela Osterhuber, director of the Traffic Injury Prevention Project said.

For more information on child passenger safety and tips, visit PennDOT’s safety page online by clicking here.