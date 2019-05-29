Neighborhood Alert: Thieves targeting local stores and people

Police in York, Lancaster, and Dauphin Counties need your help to catch suspects.

The West Manchester Police Department is looking for a person they say stole items from the target on crossing drive multiple times.

Detectives say she would use the self-checkout line, and use a tag with a bar code for 1-dollar for all the items she selected.

Columbia Borough Police are investigating a retail theft.

It happened at the Turkey Hill on Chestnut Street. Officers say the suspect took numerous cartons of cigarettes.

Harrisburg Police are asking for your help to identify another person. Officers say a victim's wallet was stolen, and the debit card was used to make several purchases.

Police say this is part of a fraud investigation.

If you have any information about these incidents, you're asked to contact police. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crimewatch.