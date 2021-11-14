Neighbors protesting proposed 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in West Hanover

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposed warehouse in west Hanover Township, Dauphin County, has many residents upset and trying to stop it from being built.

A protest was held on Sunday at the site on Linglestown Road.

It’s a project that has been several years in the making, but over the last few months, opposition to it has picked up. There’s even a Facebook group objecting to the construction with more than 400 members.

“So the hillside you see here, this is where they’re going to be constructing this warehouse. It starts from over here, all the way down to Twin Brooks horse farm,” said Dudley Gordon.

Prologis plans to erect a 1.1 million square foot warehouse along Linglestown Road if all goes to plan. It would include 200 loading docks and room for 480 employee cars in the parking lot.

“It’s going to be a huge industrial 24/7 operation. It’s going to put so much more tractor-trailer traffic on two-lane Linglestown Road,” said Louise Champagne, who started the Facebook group.

It’s only possible after township supervisors voted in February to rezone the area to allow industrial enterprise.

“At the last planning commission meeting where it was on the agenda as the land development plan there were 40 township residents there who all spoke on all the issues,” Champagne said.

Champagne, whose family owns a farm on the east side of the proposed warehouse says it would ruin the area.

“Route 22 is where things should be or somewhere else, but not in the middle of what’s left of our farmland and next to residential homes,” Champagne said.

Arlene Houck, who owns the property, says she signed a contract to sell three years ago and doesn’t understand the objection, especially as Prologis already has warehouses right across the street.

“They’re going to completely level the big hills on the property, on the whole north third of the property. They go up to an elevation of 550 feet,” Champagne said.

For Gordon, it’s “a quality of life issue, the air, the pollution, the water affected by the wetlands and the forested areas they’re just going to destroy.”

The final land development plan will be on the agenda for the December 16 township meeting.

Protesters are expected to attend the November 18 meeting to voice their concerns too.