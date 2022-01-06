New Amtrak station in Middletown opening to travelers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Amtrak customers in Middletown will have a brand new station to use starting Monday, Jan. 10.

The project that cost nearly $50 million took several years to complete. Crews were on site today to work on the finishing touches. The station will easily connect travelers to bus and air transportation as well.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

PennDOT officials say it was important to upgrade safety as well as accessibility.

“You have to make sure that anyone can access these services, so you’ll find level boarding platforms. There’s new parking, elevator access, but primarily accessibility and something that really worked for the entire community,” PennDOT Communications Director Erin Waters-Trasatt said.

The new station is located at 270 West Emaus Street in Middletown.