New appreciation for sacrifice on first Memorial Day post-COVID

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Memorial Day is a time for backyard barbecues, the opening of pools and department store discounts. But none of those are the real reason for the three-day weekend. I found a place with the proper focus.

Business as usual outside. Necessary business being conducted inside. “We have 5,400 veterans buried here, hence the number of flags,” Rolling Green Cemetery Manager Sherry Blumanstock said.

Row upon row of patriotic flags. Bar upon bar of patriotic songs. Homage was paid to America’s military dead.

“I just think that’s really important to remember the ultimate sacrifice they gave for us,” Vice Commander of the New Cumberland VFW Keith Williams said.

But this Memorial Day, taps could be played for so many Americans who lost their battle with COVID. This nation has been at war with a virus and every family has been forced into the fight.

“We as Americans have survived it and are coming out of it and think everyone has a little zeal and are appreciative of the way things were and the way things are gonna be which I think is really important,” State Senator Mike Regan said.

This is just another example of how we as an American family and a PA team have come through this pandemic and come out the other side bigger, better and stronger than ever,” Commander of the Lower Allen Township VFW Jeff Puckett said.

But in war, not every one gets through to the other side. None of us have made the ultimate sacrifice.

But this Memorial Day, most of us have a better understanding of what it means to sacrifice.

“We as a country persevered and came through it and I just think we all need to be thankful for that,” Blumanstock said.

It is said of the military that all gave some but some gave all. On this weekend we focus on the some who gave all.