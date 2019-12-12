New Bloomfield Elementary School unveils vending machine filled with books

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — There are plenty of books to go around in the library at new Bloomfield Elementary School. There are even Chromebooks used by kindergartners.

“Any way we can kind of get more books, or any ways, to read into their hands is super,” library media specialist Danielle Bailey says.

Now there’s a new way to get books to kids: using a vending machine, which was unveiled on Friday.

“They’re touching it every time they walk by. They’re oohing and ahhing it,” PTO President Shannon Morris said. “We’ve given away at least 25 books since Friday. Our goal is 100 books a month.”

After seeing a video of one online, Morris knew she had to fundraise and buy one of their own.

“It is a good citizenship incentive. Every month teachers will be talking about what the incentive is for the month. This month is kindness,” Morris said.

“This is a way we can reward those kids for showing those character traits as we talk about them, discuss them in class,” Principal Lucas Clouse said. “It’s really important for kids to understand what good character is and what good citizenship is.”

Clouse says teachers will hand students a ticket they can exchange it for a token.

“I got the last copy of a book named Toby’s Story,” 5th grader Briley Comp said.

Briley was one of the first students to use the new vending machine. New Bloomfield Elementary is the first school to have it in the state.

“It’s going to be more opportunities to have younger kids and me, kids my age, be able to read and have fun experiencing the books and just reading them,” she said.

Holding upwards of 200 books at any given time, the new machine allows kids the chance to be better students and better people. It also promotes literacy and kindness in a fun and unique way.

The machine will be refilled using donations from local families and businesses.