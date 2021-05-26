New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival returns this summer

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival is coming back this summer after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

There will be rides, games and homemade food at the fire company’s biggest fundraiser of the year, typically bringing in about $40,000.

“We’re beyond excited. This carnival means a lot to the community, the kids in the community, as well as the fire company’s way to raise some money here to help offset some of our costs with our building and apparatuses that we buy,” New Bloomfield Fire Company President Justin Kretzing said.

The carnival will run from June 29 through July 3 with fireworks on the last night of the festivities.