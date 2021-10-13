New Bloomfield resident arrested in relation to road rage shooting in Perry County

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred the morning of Oct. 12 near the intersection of Route 849/Newport Road and Paradise Road in Wheatfield Township.

Ashton Cody Taylor of New Bloomfield has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide and related charges, according to a release from the PSP about the incident.

According to the release, the victim, an 18-year-old man from Newport, reported he was traveling east on Route 849 when he came up behind a vehicle believed to be Taylor’s. The victim said he was passing Taylor’s vehicle when Taylor allegedly fired a handgun towards him.

The bullet passed through the victim’s rear passenger door, grazed the rear of the driver’s seat, and embedded in the vehicle directly behind where the victim was seated.

Taylor was assigned a $25,000 bail at the preliminary arraignment.

Last week, a road rage incident escalated into a shooting in Susquehanna Township.