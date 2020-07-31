New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company breaks ground on new facility

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company is breaking ground for a new facility on South Carlisle Street at the former Curtis Ford property.

The New Bloomfield Fire Company serves Bloomfield Borough, Centre, Wheatfield, Carroll, and Spring Townships as well as neighboring communities.

“Over the years our ambulances have sat outside because we haven’t had enough space our fire house didn’t have enough room to walk around the apparatus so this will allow use to serve the community in a way that we can be prepared for all cars,” said Justin Kretzing, President New Bloomfield Fire Company.

It took 10 years to design the plan. The fundraising campaign is still ongoing, if you’re interested in donating contact the fire department or checks should be made out to New Bloomfield Fire Co. Building Fund, and sent to New Bloomfield Fire Co. Building Fund, P.O. Box 22, New Bloomfield 17068-0022. Donations also can be dropped off at Pennian Bank on South Carlisle Street.

