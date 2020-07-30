New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company to break ground on new facility

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Company will break ground on a new facility today.
Construction is expected to begin shortly on the new fire station on South Carlisle Street at the former Curtis Ford property.
The New Bloomfield Fire Company serves Bloomfield Borough, Centre, Wheatfield, Carroll, and Spring Townships as well as neighboring communities.
