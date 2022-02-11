New crosswalk opens near Route 501 in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new pedestrian crossing is up and running in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

Located between Lititz Pike and Sunrise Avenue near Route 5012, the Robindale Sunrise Safe Crossing is intended to advance safety for pedestrians in the high-volume intersection. This comes after many appeals from local residents.

All pedestrians have to do is press a button on a pole to activate yellow flashing lights, and this will alert drivers going in both directions for the next 25 seconds. But, the city’s public works caution pedestrians using the crossing.

“It is not a traffic signal,” William Sauers, who is the Assistant Director of Public Works for Manheim Township, said. “People are going to yield and hopefully slow down for you but it doesn’t negate the fact that you need to be crossing in a safe manner. You need to protect yourself before you step out.”

“Yield to Pedestrian” warning signs will be placed on both sides of the road and a “look before crossing” advisory for pedestrians in the near future.