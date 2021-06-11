New Cumberland agency distributes over 40,000 masks to U.S. Virgin Islands

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Defense Logistics Agency Susquehanna delivered over 42,000 face masks to the U.S. Virgin Islands from April through May to support the federal government’s efforts to support the global pandemic response.

The New Cumberland agency shipped the face masks to St. Croix from their distribution center on behalf of the Pa. Department of Health and Human Services. They shipped to 12 non-profit organizations, such as schools and health care facilities to serve low-income communities.

The goal of this effort was to make masks more easily available to communities hit hard during the pandemic, which was also part of the White House Task Force’s plan to deliver over 25 million masks to the most vulnerable populations.

“It’s great to see how dedicated team of logistics professionals make a difference in the lives of the people we support,” DDSP Commander Army Col. Trenton Conner said. “I am just grateful for the opportunity to help.”

DDSP says as of June 7, they’ve received over 22 million masks and shipped over 14 million to 38 states. They’ve delivered to more than 1,400 health centers, 125 tribal organizations, and 200 food banks.