New Cumberland Army Depot confirms six employees tested positive for COVID-19

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. (WHTM) –Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna aka New Cumberland Army Depot has six employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently undergoing evaluation and treatment.

Here is their statement:

We have notified our local public health authorities of the positive tests and have taken prudent precautions to ensure the employees are receiving the appropriate care. Contact tracing performed by local public health officials is also underway.

The health and safety of our civilian and military employees, and their families is critical for DLA Distribution mission success while the distribution centers continue to execute their critically important DoD mission. We are working closely with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our workforce and their families.