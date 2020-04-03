New Cumberland Community Day postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland Community Day is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The community day was set for May 2, to showcase all that New Cumberland has to offer with fun for the whole family.

There is no word on when it will be rescheduled.

The event was set to have artisans and crafters of all creative media, food and beverage trucks, and area businesses will fill the streets with fun, food, and festivities.

There will be ongoing entertainment and family-friendly activities throughout the day including a Music Fest featuring three area bands from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a community scavenger hunt with a grand prize.

Some of the Community Day participants include the New Cumberland Fire Department and River Rescue with equipment displays and interaction with personnel; the New Cumberland Public Library with a plant and used book sale; the New Cumberland Ministerium with activities and entertainment on the Baughman Memorial United Methodist Church lawn; and the West Shore Senior Center with a yard sale, bake sale, lawn games, and face painting.

For more information about becoming a vendor or for sponsorship opportunities, visit NewCumberlandPA.org.