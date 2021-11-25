New Cumberland hosts annual Turkey Trot

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Helping others is a popular activity on Thanksgiving. The other is the classic Turkey Trot, a long-distance race held nationwide on Thanksgiving Day.

In New Cumberland, over 2,100 runners participated in the race to raise money for cancer.

“The vibe today is happy thanksgiving family. There’s generations that come back year after year. It’s a great way to start the family holiday,” Marilynn Dare said.

“It’s always fun to get out and get active,” Matt Johnson said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

This year’s winner in New Cumberland set a course record of 14 minutes.