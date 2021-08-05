New Cumberland River Rescue’s Carnival kicks off plenty of fun and fundraising

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland River Rescue’s Annual Carnival kicked off at Hillside Elementary School on Wednesday night.

You can find food, rides, and games for the whole family. It’s the rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year to help pay bills, fuel the trucks, maintain equipment, and buy new gear.

“We’re not a fire department. We don’t qualify for grants, so we’re kind of on our own. All this money raised is from the community which is great to us and fundraisers,” Assistant Commander Tim Stoner said.

The carnival runs through Saturday. Food opens at 5 p.m., rides open at 6 p.m., and doors close at 10 p.m.