New Cumberland theatre group reacts to death of borough’s mayor

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The mayor of New Cumberland, Doug Morrow, has passed away. His campaign manager shared the news of Morrow’s passing Thursday night.

Morrow also served as president of Friends of the West Shore Theatre, a group dedicated to restoring the historic theater on Bridge Street. The group’s acting president says Morrow’s leadership continues to guide them.

“He grew up here. His father worked here when he was a young man, so the theater had a lot of history in his family, and so he really, his heart was in this project completely,” said Christine Leukus, acting president, Friends of the West Shore Theatre.

The board is already discussion what they can name in Morrow’s honor.