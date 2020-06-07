New dates set for GBPA events including the 2020 Battle of Gettysburg

Gettysburg, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association has set new dates for the 2020 Battle of Gettysburg Reenactment and other events.

The historic house and barn, which served as a field hospital during the battle for Culp’s Hill, will be open for tours with appropriate social distancing on event weekends.

Campsites on the Daniel Lady Farm for scout groups and reenactors have reopened as permitted under PA orders and guidelines.

All events and activities remain contingent on Adams County’s reopening status and any orders and guidelines issued by the Governor, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

Events, reenactment scenarios and living history planning are being adjusted to accommodate reenactors and visitors under applicable COVID 19 rules and guidelines.

2020 Battle of Gettysburg has been scheduled for August 22-23, 2020 to be held at the Historic Daniel Lady Farm on Hanover Street (Rt. 116).

The Civil War Cavalry Battle has been rescheduled for July 25th and 26th, 2020 on the Daniel Lady Farm. It will be a Reenactor Training Only event, not open to the public.

Fall Skirmish, Battle of Antietam/Sharpsburg remains scheduled for September 12-13 on the Daniel Lady Farm.

The Annual Civil War Artifact Show, the nation's premier Civil War relic and collectors show, normally held at the end of June, has been rescheduled for September 26 – 27 at the Eisenhower All Star Complex. Brendan Synnamon, GBPA Vice President of Administration and the event's coordinator, is working closely with the Eisenhower Complex to ensure the event follows PA Guidelines for COVID 19 control.

Additional events are being planned for Fall 2020.

GBPA President Michael Cassidy said, “We are aware of the multiple cancellations of Civil War events around the country and are doing everything possible to provide reenactors and the public with Civil War events as we begin to recover from the COVID 19 crisis.”

Kirk Davis, GBPA Vice President of Operations, offers that “The fact that these events are being held outdoors on the Lady Farm’s 148 acre site, gives us confidence that we can offer enough room to adhere to social distancing regulations and hold these events as safely as possible.”

Mr. Davis is in contact with reenactment units scheduled to participate in the battle reenactments in order to develop procedures “to once again allow history to come alive in Gettysburg.”

The GBPA is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preservation of the battlefield and education.