Carlisle, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details into a Carlisle death investigation that began on Sunday evening.

On March 13 around 7:30 p.m., State Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Newville Road for a reported shooting. A man was found with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound and police learned of a possible second, armed person.

A perimeter was established around the residence and nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

Officers made entry into the residence and found a second male deceased inside the residence identified as 29-year-old Clarence Bernard Childs of Carlisle. State Police did not say how Childs died.

State Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.