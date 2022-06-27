HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dollar General has announced a new retail location on Derry Street in Harrisburg officially opened on Monday, June 27.

Dollar General stores provide local residents with household essentials such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. This new Harrisburg location will include “new and stylish home décor”, as well as an expanded party preparation selection. Hours for this location can be found online or through the Dollar General app.

Dollar General is working to create new jobs within the Harrisburg community, as the store is expected to employ 6 to 10 people. Employees will be provided with competitive wages and benefits such as tuition reimbursement and paid parental leave.

Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a local elementary school, which will benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. DG will also be partnering with the Kellogg Company, where this donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country, celebrating the new DG store opening.

The addition of the Harrisburg store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Harrisburg store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”