New Dover taco restaurant looks to add flavor to the community

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Taqueria El Camino has just opened in the area, looking to help you satisfy your taco fix.

The newcomer taco joint is stationed right across the high school and already had a long line of hungry customers waiting before doors opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Chef-owner Ethan Greer of Miami says he wants his restaurant to display new art every year, showcased by 15 local artists featured on the building.

“We always want to recreate. We always want to challenge everybody that’s in here, to do the best that they can and always reinvent themselves. So in another year when you come, all the art is going to be different,” Greer said.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.