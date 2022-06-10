GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new set of townhomes in Gettysburg held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 8.

Gettysburg Overlook is a community with 112 luxury townhomes that sit along Old Mill Road.

The community also has green space with a recreational area and it is also pet-friendly. Builders say the location of the neighborhood provides many opportunities for those who live in the Midstate, and beyond.

“The Gettysburg area definitely has a lot of commuters. hitting the different roadways, especially Route 15 being a major one and hitting larger marketplaces,” owner of Burkentine Builders Bryan Burkentine said.

The group Burkentine Builders also presented a check to the YWCA at the ceremony.