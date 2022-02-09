New Goodwill store opens in York County

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Goodwill Keystone Area has opened its doors to a new retail store and donation center located at 450 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover.

The move is the result of Goodwill closing its Baltimore Street location in Hanover.

“We are excited to move into this larger stand-alone location,” Goodwill Keystone Area Vice President of Donated Goods Retail Cheryl Kulp said. “Not only can shoppers find gently-used items at affordable prices, but proceeds from the sale of items at our stores support Goodwill’s mission of providing job-training programs and employment services for people with disabilities and other barriers to independence.”

The new store and donation center – located at the former A.C. Moore site – is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 12-6 p.m. The 16,000-square-foot store includes clothing, footwear, outerwear, jewelry and accessories, antiques and collectibles, housewares, books, games and much more.

Donation drop-offs can be made at the front of the store. For those interested in working at the new Goodwill store, open positions can be found at yourgoodwill.org/employment.

Goodwill Keystone Area operates more than 40 stores in 22 central and southeast Pennsylvania counties. As a nonprofit, 75 percent of revenue is generated from the sale of donated goods in our retail stores.