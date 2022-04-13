MONT ALTO, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Mont Alto has a new building for the first time in two decades.

On Wednesday, April 13, the campus cut the ribbon on the Allied Health Building. It will be the home for nursing, occupational therapy assistant, and physical therapist assistant programs.

The building also features state-of-the-art simulation labs.

“It’s a very proud moment. I was a part of the design from the very beginning and it just seems it was destined. Despite the pandemic, it all came together and we have this wonderful facility now that will serve our students for the foreseeable future,” Director of Academic Affairs Dr. Michael Doncheski said.

School officials hope this will help develop students into the professionals needed to fill critical healthcare jobs in Franklin County.