New Holland man arrested on four counts of child pornography

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Holland police arrested a man who is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography along with additional charges including one count of sexual abuse of children and another count for corruption of minors.

Police received a tip back in March that 42-year-old Richard Sherman might have been in possession of child pornography.

The police served a search warrant and learned on Monday that Sherman was in possession of over 1,100 images of child pornography on one of his cell phones.

Sherman was arrested with his bail set at $100,000 and was later committed to Lancaster County Prison. Sherman was already a registered sex offender due to a prior conviction.