New Holland man charged with damaging 21 vehicles

NEW HOLLAND Pa. (WHTM) — A New Holland man was charged with criminal mischief after 21 cars and one residence on Nov. 20.

According to a Crimewatch report, 28-year-old William Buhler of New Holland was charged with criminal mischief after officers were dispatched to a vandalism complaint that had occurred overnight in the 300 block of Valley View Drive in New Holland.

Some of the damage included broken windows, scratched paint, and flat tires. Officers were able to use surveillance video from residents in the area to help identify the suspect a short time later. The total damage is estimated to be over $21,000.

Buehler is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.