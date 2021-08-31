New Holland man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Holland man has pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty after one of his English Bulldog puppies had an eye injury.

The Pennsylvania SPCA and Lancaster County Detectives were first alerted on July 3 of 2020 when the dog, purchased by a Ray Martin was bought in with a specific eye injury.

Martin admitted to removing an inflamed eyelid gland on his own with no anesthesia or pain medication.

Martin has surrendered his 17 dogs to the Pennsylvania SPCA on June 30. According to the SPCA, he will undergo two years of unsupervised probation and be prohibited from owning, contacting, controlling, possessing, or gaining financial profit from dogs for five years.

If you have any information on this case or have any information on any animal cruelty cases, you can call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722