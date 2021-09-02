New Holland Police investigating possible homicide

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the New Holland Borough Police Department are investigating a possible homicide after a body was discovered on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the 300 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. for a welfare check. That’s when police discovered 65-year-old Nora Sanchez dead inside the residence. The results of the coroner’s report are pending, however, police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the New Holland Borough Police Department at 717-354-4647.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.